Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves driver with life-threatening injuries: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday evening left a driver with life-threatening injuries.Illinois State Police said the driver was shot while driving in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 94 at 33rd Street around 7:40 p.m. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries due to the crash.The ramp from 35th Street to I-94 northbound is closed as state police investigate. Police have also shut down the northbound express lanes at 47th Street, where traffic is being diverted into the local lanes. The northbound local lanes are shut down with all traffic being diverted off at 35th Street.Illinois State Police said there have been 90 shootings on Chicago area expressways so far this year. There were only 39 expressway shootings during that same period last year, from Jan. 1, 2020 to June 2, 2020.In all of 2020, state police reported a total of 128 expressway shootings.