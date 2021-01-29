Chicago shooting: 2 gunshot victims rush into Chatham Home Depot store for help, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men who were shot on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening rushed into a Home Depot store for help.Chicago police said someone fired shots at them as they were driving in the 200-block of W. 87th Street around 5:10 p.m.Two 22-year-old men were shot and ended up crashing their vehicle in the 8700-block of S. Princeton, police said.One of the men was shot in the right arm and right flank and was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. The second victim was shot in the right hand. He is in good condition at University of Chicago Hospital.Chicago police said the victims went into the store for help, but confirmed the shooting did not take place inside.Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.