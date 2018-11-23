Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals

Shoppers across the Chicago area hope to catch major Black Friday deals and some have been shopping all night!Woodfield Mall is expecting this to be their Busiest Black Friday in years and looking at the crowds, they may be right.Woodfield Mall is open for 29 hours straight as holiday shoppers try to snag the best Black Friday deals.By 11:00 p.m. Thanksgiving night, the parking lots were 90 percent full as shoppers scoped out the department stores to find Black Friday deals.According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday will remain the busiest shopping day with 116 million people planning to hit the stores nationwide."Woodfield Mall has always seen strong crowds," Heather Lloyd, Woodfield Mall director of marketing and business development. "I think this year you see the retailers offering great discounts. Just coming to the mall is an experience in and of itself. Not only do we have great shopping, we've got great dining with the new dining pavilion and it's just an experience for friends and family to come out during the holiday season."The large crowds are a welcome sight for retailers who used major discount incentives to get shoppers to come in to the brick and mortar stores this year.On Thanksgiving, Woodfield Mall opened around 5 p.m. and won't close until 10 p.m. Friday.