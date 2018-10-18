Google Hardware Store pop-up opens in Bucktown

Google opened its very first Chicago Hardware Store popup pop Thursday.The store opened in Bucktown at 1704 North Damen Ave. The store is supposed to imitate a hardware store and Google says the store will feature Google and Nest products, including the Pixel 3, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Pixel Slate and Pixel Stand.Also on on-site: a treehouse, a tiny kitchen and a record store."Google has been fortunate to call Chicago home for nearly two decades," said Rob Biederman, Head of Midwest Government Relations and Public Affairs for Google. "Today we are thrilled to showcase some of the products we work on in a pop-up experience where members of our community can try and buy our products while also having some fun."The Google Hardware pop up is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 31.