Holiday Hot Picks 2018

"Windy City LIVE" surprised an audience full of Chicago heroes with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in our annual Holiday Hot Picks show.
Each member of our audience -- which included veterans, volunteers, coaches and cancer survivors -- gives back to their community in a big way.
"Windy City LIVE" honored the Chicago heroes with gifts ranging from $40 - 400.
Below is a list of products featured on the show, as well as exclusive deals and discounts
PART 1: Ryan and Val's favorite gifts for the holidays
Minted "I Love Chicago" Limited Edition Print by Jordan Sondler
Mophie: Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL
Mophie: Charge Stream Desk Stand
TCM "Christmas in the Movies"
Movies Anywhere
Coolist Pillow
Celestial Silk pillowcases
LuMee
LUMEE.COM: 20% OFF UNTIL 12/22
CODE: WINDYCITY20
Canvas Pop Gallery Wrapped Canvas Prints
"1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List"
Allswell Home
Art of Words
Wrapz The Gift Wrap Gift
Paravel: Fold-Up Bag
Swissotel Chicago Santa Suite
Buy tickets to see Santa at the Swissotel through Dec. 23.
PART 2: Ryan and Val's top gifts that give back to local and international organizations
Bright Endeavors Soy Candles
Precious Moments Giving Plate
PRECIOUSMOMENTS.COM: 15% OFF SELECT CHRISTMAS GIFTS
CODE: WINDYCITYLIVE
American Rhino Jean Jacket
Love Your Melon: Pom Beanie
Love Your Melon: Beanie
Love Your Melon: Infinity Scarf
Love Your Melon: Knit Headband
United by Blue
For 20% off your order, go to unitedbyblue.com/windy and enter discount code, WINDY.
PART 3: Ryan and Val's top gifts for the foodie in the family
Omaha Steaks: The Tasteful Gift
Eli's Cheesecake: Chicago-Style Sampler
For 20% off Eli Cheesecake's Chicago-Style Sampler, enter the code CHICAGO at Elicheesecake.com Expires 12/31. Christmas mail order deadline is 12/20. New Year's order deadline is 12/26.
Lenox: Alpine 4-piece assorted tidbit plate set
Precious Moments Snowman Mug
For 15% off select Christmas gifts, enter the code WINDYCITYLIVE at PreciousMoments.com. Expires 12/21.
ToBox: 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Good Cook Bakeware
Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer
Bialetti Titan nonstick frying pan, 10 inch
Bialetti Titan nonstick frying pan, 12 inch
PART 4: Ryan and Val's top gifts for guys.
Swagtron electric scooter
DICK'S Sporting Goods
BumpOut: Bluetooth Speaker
BUMPOUT.COM: BUY ONE, GET ONE HALFOFF
CODE: WINDYCITYBUMPOUT
"Ali on Ali: Why He Said What He Said When He Said It"
Untuckit
Revtown
Related Topics:
shoppingWindy City LIVEchristmas giftgift ideas
shoppingWindy City LIVEchristmas giftgift ideas