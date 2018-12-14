WINDY CITY LIVE

Holiday Hot Picks 2018

"Windy City LIVE" surprised an audience full of Chicago heroes with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in our annual Holiday Hot Picks show.

Each member of our audience -- which included veterans, volunteers, coaches and cancer survivors -- gives back to their community in a big way.

"Windy City LIVE" honored the Chicago heroes with gifts ranging from $40 - 400.

Below is a list of products featured on the show, as well as exclusive deals and discounts

PART 1: Ryan and Val's favorite gifts for the holidays

Minted "I Love Chicago" Limited Edition Print by Jordan Sondler

Mophie: Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL

Mophie: Charge Stream Desk Stand

TCM "Christmas in the Movies"

Movies Anywhere

Coolist Pillow

Celestial Silk pillowcases

LuMee
LUMEE.COM: 20% OFF UNTIL 12/22
CODE: WINDYCITY20

Canvas Pop Gallery Wrapped Canvas Prints

"1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List"
Allswell Home

Art of Words

Wrapz The Gift Wrap Gift

Paravel: Fold-Up Bag

Swissotel Chicago Santa Suite

Buy tickets to see Santa at the Swissotel through Dec. 23.

PART 2: Ryan and Val's top gifts that give back to local and international organizations

Bright Endeavors Soy Candles

Precious Moments Giving Plate
PRECIOUSMOMENTS.COM: 15% OFF SELECT CHRISTMAS GIFTS
CODE: WINDYCITYLIVE

American Rhino Jean Jacket
Love Your Melon: Pom Beanie

Love Your Melon: Beanie

Love Your Melon: Infinity Scarf
Love Your Melon: Knit Headband

United by Blue
For 20% off your order, go to unitedbyblue.com/windy and enter discount code, WINDY.

PART 3: Ryan and Val's top gifts for the foodie in the family

Omaha Steaks: The Tasteful Gift

Eli's Cheesecake: Chicago-Style Sampler
For 20% off Eli Cheesecake's Chicago-Style Sampler, enter the code CHICAGO at Elicheesecake.com Expires 12/31. Christmas mail order deadline is 12/20. New Year's order deadline is 12/26.

Lenox: Alpine 4-piece assorted tidbit plate set

Precious Moments Snowman Mug
For 15% off select Christmas gifts, enter the code WINDYCITYLIVE at PreciousMoments.com. Expires 12/21.

ToBox: 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Good Cook Bakeware

Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer

Bialetti Titan nonstick frying pan, 10 inch

Bialetti Titan nonstick frying pan, 12 inch

PART 4: Ryan and Val's top gifts for guys.

Swagtron electric scooter

DICK'S Sporting Goods

BumpOut: Bluetooth Speaker
BUMPOUT.COM: BUY ONE, GET ONE HALFOFF
CODE: WINDYCITYBUMPOUT

"Ali on Ali: Why He Said What He Said When He Said It"

Untuckit

Revtown
WINDY CITY LIVE
