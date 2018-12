Holiday Hot Picks 2018

PART 1: Ryan and Val's favorite gifts for the holidays

PART 2: Ryan and Val's top gifts that give back to local and international organizations

PART 3: Ryan and Val's top gifts for the foodie in the family

"Windy City LIVE" surprised an audience full of Chicago heroes with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in our annual Holiday Hot Picks show.Each member of our audience -- which included veterans, volunteers, coaches and cancer survivors -- gives back to their community in a big way."Windy City LIVE" honored the Chicago heroes with gifts ranging from $40 - 400.Below is a list of products featured on the show, as well as exclusive deals and discounts LUMEE.COM : 20% OFF UNTIL 12/22CODE: WINDYCITY20PRECIOUSMOMENTS.COM: 15% OFF SELECT CHRISTMAS GIFTSCODE: WINDYCITYLIVEFor 20% off your order, go to unitedbyblue.com/windy and enter discount code, WINDY.For 20% off Eli Cheesecake's Chicago-Style Sampler, enter the code CHICAGO at Elicheesecake.com Expires 12/31. Christmas mail order deadline is 12/20. New Year's order deadline is 12/26.For 15% off select Christmas gifts, enter the code WINDYCITYLIVE at PreciousMoments.com . Expires 12/21.PART 4: Ryan and Val's top gifts for guys. BUMPOUT.COM : BUY ONE, GET ONE HALFOFFCODE: WINDYCITYBUMPOUT