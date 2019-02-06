Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts with "The Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray

Sadie Murray, lifestyle expert and founder of The Go-To Girlfriend, stopped by WCL with her best picks for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts!
1. JUVALIPS
Get ready for date night with sexy, fuller lips. JuvaLips is the natural and safe device for fuller, plumper lips -- in just 2 minutes. JuvaLips' timed vacuum treatments are 100 percent natural, and a fraction of the price of lip fillers/injections, without the painful side effects. Website: https://juvalips.com/. Cost: $120 and up
2. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Its 2019 Valentine's Day collection offers an array of differentiated designs at a wide range of price points -- all available online at 1-800-Flowers.com and through a nationwide network of talented florists. For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts. With Valentine's Day around the corner, the floral authority has got you covered for all your gifting needs. Starting at $64.99. Click here to purchase.
3. CATHERINE'S
It's true love with these Valentine's Day themed PJ's, lingerie, robes, and accessories. Whether you want to be sexy and sultry or comfy and cozy, Catherine's has it all. Catherines Plus Sizes occupies a special niche in the marketplace for extended plus sizes. The brand is the fashion and fit authority for women sizes 16W-34W and 0X-5X, including petites, inspiring women to feel stylish, beautiful and confident. With nearly 400 locations nationwide, Catherines seeks to engage and inspire the women they serve. Visit catherines.com for store locations and the newest fashion arrivals. Price range is $25 - $55.
https://www.catherines.com/polka-dot-robe/prd-316406#color/0000087623
https://www.catherines.com/polka-dot-chemise-with-lace/prd-316405#color/0000087623
https://www.catherines.com/love-first-sleepshirt/prd-316399#color/0000087597
https://www.catherines.com/kiss-kiss-sleepshirt/prd-317586#color/0000087622
4. MAN CRATES
We believe giving gifts should be exciting, not just a formality. Man Crates makes it fun and easy to find unique, meaningful gifts for all the men in your life. They go the extra mile to curate high-quality gifts for all kinds of guys, so you can feel confident you've found his perfect gift, no matter who he is.
The Golfers Crate (featured)
In The Box:
Fairway Armament: Gopher Head Cover, DivPro 6-in-1 Golf Tool, Golf Towel, TaylorMade Distance+ Balls, 1 sleeve and a bag of golf tees
Pro Training Regimen: Chinook Seedery In-Shell Sunflower Seeds, Original, 4 oz, Caddyshack DVD
Click here for more information about Man Crates
Cost: $94.99
Jerky Heart-The Ultimate Beefrodisiac - Love at first sight is irrational, but love at first bite is irresistible. Profess your love and unleash full-scale affection with the ultimate Valentine's Day surprise: a heart full of tender, tasty jerky seasoned in steamy, savory romance. $34.99
Salami Bouquet-Relish The Romance - Salami is romance embodied. Whether you're looking for that classic rom-com "meat cute" or just celebrating a life of holymeatrimony, the surprise seasoned sticks of the Salami Bouquet will have any man's heart and stomach rumbling with excitement.The Salami Bouquet is a fun and flavorful meaty surprise for any guy. Five sticks of seasoned salami disguised as a cheesy flower bouquet. $59.99
Beard Wrangler Mini Crate - Best Kept Kempt - We weren't sure about the beard craze at first, but after a few days, they're starting to grow on us. And if you thought the Beard Wrangler Mini Crate was above that sort of joke, well you're sorely mistaken. $69.99
5. DOONEY & BOURKE
EXPLORER SPORT WATCH, $228
The sport version of our Explorer watch, this version comes equipped with a rugged nylon and Vacchetta leather strap that matches it's dial, and is also equipped with chronograph with date, and stainless steel compass bezel.
CROCO MULTIFUNCTION MONEY CLIP, $108
The Men's Croco Collection embodies bespoke style with richly textured leather and handsome details. This wallet is perfectly sized to keep all of your essentials.
TOSCANA EXECUTIVE ELLIOT BRIEFCASE, $548
Supple Florentine leather has the look and feel of fine saddlery and, like saddle leather, it develops a rich patina over time. Pairing timeless styling with modern functionality, this messenger is big enough for all your workday essentials, and streamlined enough to make a style statement.
ALTO CREDIT CARD HOLDER, $95
Renowned for it's fine-grained Italian leather, the Alto Collection is the epitome of understated luxury. This wallet is perfectly sized to keep all of your essentials accessible on the go.
6. BOND TOUCH
Bond Touch is the first wearable that keeps people connected, making it the perfect gift for a significant other, friend or family member. Each Bond Touch box comes with two bracelets--you wear one and your partner wears the other. With a simple tap of the screen, your partner feels a vibration letting them know they are on your mind. You can even create secret codes like 3-taps says "I Love You" or "Thinking of You." Simple, stylish, lovely and heartfelt, Bond Touch is a great gift that keeps the affection flowing--even when you're miles, worlds or oceans apart.
Each Bond Touch comes with black rubber-style bands, but you can accessorize with six other color/material choices by purchasing a pack of colored (4-pack with white, pink, blue and teal) or leather bands (choice of brown or black).
$98 for a set at Bond-Touch.com
7. UNCLE BUD'S
Enjoy a romantic couples spa night-in with this amazing massage & body oil and face mask.
Uncle Bud's Massage & Body Oil uses the healing powers of hemp oil to help revitalize the body & moisturizes skins. Uncle Bud's Massage & Body Oil quick-absorbing formula helps aid in the relief of sore muscles with the pleasant scent of coconut. Uncle Bud's Massage & Body Oil will enhance a soothing & pampering massage!
Uncle Bud's Hemp Belize Seaweed Mask will detoxify your skin with this creamy, agave-scented mask, formulated with seaweed and antioxidants that leave your complexion radiant, fresh and intensely hydrated. Available on Amazon.com and at Walmart (prices may vary). For more information, go to www.unclebudshemp.com.
