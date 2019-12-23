Nike, Colin Kaepernick drop new Air Force 1s picturing his face, jersey number

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 drops worldwide today. Link in bio. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/Leo1hFNoyh — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

YES! 🥳 Dropping the beginning of next week...In time for the holidays! #TrueTo7 @kaepernick7 ❤️



Side-note: Lots of symbolism in the shoes. Be looking out for it 🥰 It’s all about the details 🌟

Thank you for gifting me w one of the few specially customized boxes🎁 I love you! pic.twitter.com/v4Ex1vquo0 — NESSA (@nessnitty) December 19, 2019

https://t.co/tBohYbbhm8



The Colin Kaepernick Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 is here so all the other shoes in my closet must go!



You can get yours by clicking on link in the bio at @kaepernick7 or at @shoepalace so move fast before they are gone. #trueto7 pic.twitter.com/PBRiT4Zxxt — Chamillionaire (@chamillionaire) December 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nike and former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick collaborated on a new shoe.It's called the Nike Air Force 1 Colin Kaepernick, or the True to 7, and sold out within minutes.The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.There's also a number seven hang-tag, which represents Kaepernick's jersey number.His girlfriend Nessa Diab first released a promo video last week, and some celebrities are already receiving their pre-orders and showing them off on Twitter: