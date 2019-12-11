North Riverside Mall treats Little Village Boys and Girls Club kids to holiday shopping spree

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The North Riverside Mall is helping children have a merry Christmas this year.The mall sponsored 15 children between the ages of 8 and 13 from the Little Village Boys and Girls Club, and gave them each a $200 gift card to spend on gifts at stores.The kids also got to enjoy festive treats and meet Santa.This is the first time the North Riverside Mall has held this event.