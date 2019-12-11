chicago proud

North Riverside Mall treats Little Village Boys and Girls Club kids to holiday shopping spree

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The North Riverside Mall is helping children have a merry Christmas this year.

The mall sponsored 15 children between the ages of 8 and 13 from the Little Village Boys and Girls Club, and gave them each a $200 gift card to spend on gifts at stores.

The kids also got to enjoy festive treats and meet Santa.

This is the first time the North Riverside Mall has held this event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagolittle villagenorth riversideholiday shoppingholidaymallchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
Back 2 School Illinois launches holiday campaign
Hundreds of children may go without gifts due to donation shortage
At-risk Chicago youth graduate from Fade It Forward program, launch barber careers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
Show More
Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Oak Park, River Forest High School
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
More TOP STORIES News