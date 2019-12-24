Sam's Toy Box: Hot toys

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
LEAPBUILDERS ABC SMART HOUSE (LEAPFROG)
-Welcome home to the LeapBuilders ABC Smart
-Build, create, and learn with this interactive
61-piece house-themed block set.
- Kids can use the easy-to-hold blocks to build a
house and learn about the alphabet, objects around
the house, colors, and shapes as they build with the
electronic Smart Star cube.
-Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into
the interactive Smart Star and it will respond with fun
sounds, educational songs and phrases that enhance building play with learning content.
-For even more fun, try using learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive cube
to unlock additional content responses.
Ages: 18 MOS+
MSRP: $39.99
Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
KINDI KIDS (MOOSE TOYS)
-As young children enter kindergarten, often
the most difficult aspect for them (and their parents)
is the transition.
-The Kindi Kids are four dolls here to help
make kindergarten a bit less scary, and show just
how fun and safe it can be.
- Kindi Kids include Marsha Mello, Jessi Cake,
Peppa-Mint and Donatina, four bobble head dolls
that invite imagination and come with interactive
food-themed accessories, such as a bowl of cereal
that magically disappears from its spoon as the doll
takes a bite.
Age: 3+
MSRP: $24.99
Availability: all major retailers
PJ MASKS SEEKER (JUST PLAY)
-Be on the lookout for the Nighttime
Villains with the PJ Masks PJ Seeker
-Featuring lights, sounds, and a
show-inspired design, the PJ Masks PJ Seeker
can fit up to four vehicles in the detachable
carrier and up to three 3-inch PJ Masks
figures in the cabin.
- Spot the Nighttime Villains in the
dark with the light-up searchlight. Save the
day and stop them in their tracks with the disk launcher.
-Kids can even trap villains in the detachable cage.
- With the push of a button, release the Seeker's cabin from the carrier for a quick pursuit of
escaping villains.
-The PJ Seeker even features a pull-out ramp and drop-down side door.
-The set includes one 3-inch Catboy figure and mini Cat-Car. Other PJ Masks figures sold
separately.
Ages: 3+
MSRP: $59.99
Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
FROZEN 2 PLAYDATE SVEN (JAKKS PACIFIC)
-Explore all of Arendelle with Playdate Sven, Kristoff's best
buddy.
-Standing over 2ft. tall, Playdate Sven is just the right size for
a child to sit on.
-Feed Sven his carrot and he'll make chomping noises. Press
on his head and he will say phrases and make other realistic
reindeer noises.
-Includes: a Sven and carrot.
Age: 3+
MSRP: $99.99
Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart (September 23)
FLYING PIGS (CRA-Z-ART)
-Catch 'em if you can!
-Use included scoop to catch as many "flying"
pigs as you can. The person with the most pigs/points
wins!
-The toy pigs fly within an enclosed globe using
a safe, motorized fan.
-It's flying fun for the entire family, pigs really
do fly!
Age: 5+
MSRP: $24.99
Available: All major retailers
JUNO MY BABY ELEPHANT (SPIN MASTER)
-This animated baby elephant is super cute with an
animated trunk that allows Juno to kiss, pick things up,
make adorable trumpet sounds, and even perform special
trunk tricks like helicopter.
-Give Juno her peanut and toy mouse accessories,
and she will interact and play with them.
-With intuitive learning capabilities, Juno will grow
from shy to silly through touch and play.
-Love for Juno begins the moment you unbox her
with her lifelike surprises, play, and nurturing.
-Juno's big animated personality makes her the
perfect best friend.
Ages: 5+
MSRP: $99.99
Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
BIANCA CITY LIFE DOLLHOUSE (KIDKRAFT)
-Dolls can live the high life in the city with the modern
four-story Bianca City Life Dollhouse from KidKraft.
-This unique slim silhouette house expands play upward,
thus taking up less floor space.
- Decorated with vibrant colors and urban graphics, this
loft-style casa has a high energy vibe that really gets kids ready
for adventures.
-Visit the street-level boutique, café, gym or pet salon to
get all your errands done.
-Interactive features such as working string lights, a
movable staircase, gliding elevator and a mini picture frame
that really holds a picture, help to inject life into this structure
with a 360 design for non-stop pretending.
-With 25 accessories, the Bianca City Life Dollhouse lets
kids decorate for contemporary living.
Age: 3+
MSRP: $159.99
Available: KidKraft.com