Sam's Toy Box: Hot toys

If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.-Welcome home to the LeapBuilders ABC Smart-Build, create, and learn with this interactive61-piece house-themed block set.- Kids can use the easy-to-hold blocks to build ahouse and learn about the alphabet, objects aroundthe house, colors, and shapes as they build with theelectronic Smart Star cube.-Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks intothe interactive Smart Star and it will respond with funsounds, educational songs and phrases that enhance building play with learning content.-For even more fun, try using learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive cubeto unlock additional content responses.Ages: 18 MOS+MSRP: $39.99Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart-As young children enter kindergarten, oftenthe most difficult aspect for them (and their parents)is the transition.-The Kindi Kids are four dolls here to helpmake kindergarten a bit less scary, and show justhow fun and safe it can be.- Kindi Kids include Marsha Mello, Jessi Cake,Peppa-Mint and Donatina, four bobble head dollsthat invite imagination and come with interactivefood-themed accessories, such as a bowl of cerealthat magically disappears from its spoon as the dolltakes a bite.Age: 3+MSRP: $24.99Availability: all major retailers-Be on the lookout for the NighttimeVillains with the PJ Masks PJ Seeker-Featuring lights, sounds, and ashow-inspired design, the PJ Masks PJ Seekercan fit up to four vehicles in the detachablecarrier and up to three 3-inch PJ Masksfigures in the cabin.- Spot the Nighttime Villains in thedark with the light-up searchlight. Save theday and stop them in their tracks with the disk launcher.-Kids can even trap villains in the detachable cage.- With the push of a button, release the Seeker's cabin from the carrier for a quick pursuit ofescaping villains.-The PJ Seeker even features a pull-out ramp and drop-down side door.-The set includes one 3-inch Catboy figure and mini Cat-Car. Other PJ Masks figures soldseparately.Ages: 3+MSRP: $59.99Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart-Explore all of Arendelle with Playdate Sven, Kristoff's bestbuddy.-Standing over 2ft. tall, Playdate Sven is just the right size fora child to sit on.-Feed Sven his carrot and he'll make chomping noises. Presson his head and he will say phrases and make other realisticreindeer noises.-Includes: a Sven and carrot.Age: 3+MSRP: $99.99Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart (September 23)-Catch 'em if you can!-Use included scoop to catch as many "flying"pigs as you can. The person with the most pigs/pointswins!-The toy pigs fly within an enclosed globe usinga safe, motorized fan.-It's flying fun for the entire family, pigs reallydo fly!Age: 5+MSRP: $24.99Available: All major retailers-This animated baby elephant is super cute with ananimated trunk that allows Juno to kiss, pick things up,make adorable trumpet sounds, and even perform specialtrunk tricks like helicopter.-Give Juno her peanut and toy mouse accessories,and she will interact and play with them.-With intuitive learning capabilities, Juno will growfrom shy to silly through touch and play.-Love for Juno begins the moment you unbox herwith her lifelike surprises, play, and nurturing.-Juno's big animated personality makes her theperfect best friend.Ages: 5+MSRP: $99.99Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target-Dolls can live the high life in the city with the modernfour-story Bianca City Life Dollhouse from KidKraft.-This unique slim silhouette house expands play upward,thus taking up less floor space.- Decorated with vibrant colors and urban graphics, thisloft-style casa has a high energy vibe that really gets kids readyfor adventures.-Visit the street-level boutique, café, gym or pet salon toget all your errands done.-Interactive features such as working string lights, amovable staircase, gliding elevator and a mini picture framethat really holds a picture, help to inject life into this structurewith a 360 design for non-stop pretending.-With 25 accessories, the Bianca City Life Dollhouse letskids decorate for contemporary living.Age: 3+MSRP: $159.99Available: KidKraft.com