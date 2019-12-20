Sam's Toy Box: Tactile toys

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Popcorn Party Play Food Set (Hasbro)
-There's no stoppin' the poppin' fun! The PLAY-DOH KITCHEN CREATIONS POPCORN PARTY PLAY FOOD SET toy comes with everything you need to make creative PLAY-DOH popcorn masterpieces.
-Use the machine to crank pretend popcorn into the three buckets, which come in small, medium, and large.
-Next, mix it up with silly snack mixes! Add fun play food toppings like pretend pretzels, crazy candy, and more with the candy-themed stamps and molds. Don't forget to squeeze in some silly syrup or butter with the syrup tool.
-This PLAY-DOH popcorn party set comes with six cans of PLAY-DOH compound in both small 1-ounce and standard 2-ounce sized cans.
-The two creation cards feature step-by-step instructions for four fun things to make.
-Add this PLAY-DOH set to your list of movie night party supplies for a great kids' activity, or have a PLAY-DOH popcorn party on a snow day, rainy day, or any day you're feeling creative!
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $14.99
-Available: most major retailers
Fluffy Cloudz 8 ounce jar assortment (Wecool Toys)
-Fluffy Cloudz is the hottest new slime to hit the toy aisle this year!
-Sure to ooze children with delight, the colorful, super-stretchy CLOUD SLIME assortment features fruit flavored scents including Berry Blast, Cococraze, Grape Squeeze, Melon Mania, Peach Paradise and Piney Party.
-Also comes with surprise charms!
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $9.99-$49.99
-Available: Walmart and Michael's
Pop Pops and Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer (Yulu)
-Combines the "addiction" of popping bubble wrap, the satisfaction of slime, collectibles, and unboxing!
-More than 60 varieties including rare, super rare, and special editions!
- Pop the bubble, slime oozes out; play with the slime to see which collectible you get!
-Great visual: with popping sound and oozing slime!
-Pop Pops come in two varieties - the super cute Pop Pop Pets and super gross Pop Pop Snotz.
-Each 6 pack contains two surprise figures, each 12 pack contains four surprise figures.
-The Slime Slammer Hammer allows for even more smashing fun.
- Use it to smash the Pop Pops bubbles or take advantage of the storage compartments to store Pop Pop Snotz characters or slime.
-Also, the hammer handle also serves as a syringe that can suck up and squirt out slime.
- Pop the Pop Pops slime filled bubbles and see if you can find one of the 60 collectable gross Snotz characters.
-The Pop Pops Snotz Slime Slammer Hammer pack comes with the Slime Slammer Hammer, 18 slime filled bubbles with 6 hidden Snotz Characters.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: 6 Pack MSRP: $4.99 / 12 Pack MSRP: $7.99, $14.99 (Hammer)
Slimygloop Slimysand three-pound bags (Horizon Group)
-SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND is fun to stretch, mold and play.
-Watch it stretch and expand right before your eyes.
-This less mess SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND molds like sand and provides easy cleanup!
-Pair with any kind of molds, rollers or impression plates for more ways to play.
-The resealable bag feature is great for cleanup, storage, groups and independent play.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $14.99
-Available: Amazon
Orb Odditeez Morphimals (Orb)
-Transform your world with Morphimals, the ever-changing, bendable toys that completely express themselves.
-Each one starts as a cool, collectible character-how it takes shape is totally up to you.
-Twist, mold, pull, or squish-the possibilities are endless!
- Is ShapeSaurus a dino or a snake? The decision is yours to make.
-Age: 5+
- MSRP: $9.99
- Available: Target
Treasure Z Aliens (Moose Toys)
-Treasure X offers multiple layers of discovery and the chance to find real treasure.
-Treasure X Aliens unveils 18 new figures hidden within an oozy alien dissection.
- Embark on an exciting space adventure to rescue your treasure hunter - cutting, digging and dissecting them from one of three different alien bodies - and find out if your package includes the rare prize of a real space gem.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $14.99
- Available: All major retailers
