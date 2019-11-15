Sam's Toy Box: Top pet toys of 2019, including Hatchimals, booty-shakin' llamas and Cubby the Curious Bear

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Hatchimals WOW! (Spin Master)
-You've never hatched like this before! Introducing Hatchimals biggest surprise yet: Hatchimals WOW! Inside of the largest and first-ever re-hatchable Hatchimals egg, is a Llalacorn excited to meet you!
-Part unicorn, part llama, Hatchimals WOW is the first Hatchimal to express its emotions through movement - with a neck that can magically grow up to 32-inches tall or shrink down on its own, Hatchimals WOW is larger than life!
-Every time you hatch the egg, Llalacorn wakes up in one of 10 surprise moods! Out-of-egg you can cuddle with her, feed her, play games or tickle her! Hatching only takes five minutes, but your Llalacorn can't do it without you.
-To hatch, tilt the egg back and forth. When you see rainbow eyes through the shell, your Llalacorn is ready to hatch - she will grow taller until she pushes the egg top off, singing "Hatchy Birthday!" With soft and fluffy fabric, a plush snout and expressive eyes, you won't know if you're getting a pink or purple Llalacorn until you hatch!
-Discover the unique personality of your Hatchimals WOW as you play with her! Snuggle Llalacorn, and she'll coo and shrink down to a small size; play music and she'll grow taller belting out the high note; make her chase her confetti fruit accessory up and down; and tickle her to make her giggle and bob up and down!
-When you're ready for another hatch, place your Hatchimals WOW back into her egg to hatch again and again!
-Featuring over 250 sounds and reactions, there's so much to discover the more you play and care for your Hatchimals WOW! Bring home the ultimate Hatchimals surprise with Hatchimals WOW!
-Age: 5-7
-MSRP: $79.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Pomsies Lumies (Skyrocket)
-The next generation of Pomsies pom-pom pets comes with a rainbow and musical twist.
-Kids can change the color of these interactive unicorn-like pets by placing them on an object.
-The new Pomsies absorb the object's color and shine.
-Kids can use the color-matching play pattern to nurture their Pomsies Lumies, coordinate with their outfits, or play games, such as Memory and Whack-A-Mole.
-When kids switch their Pomsies Lumies into Music Mode, their pets will pull beats and melodies from everyday objects through color.
-Each of the three Lumies has its own unique look and sound.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: All major retailers
Shimmer Stars (KD Kids)
-Shimmer Stars are your fabulous furry friends who love to make everything shimmer and glitter --including you!
-Add sparkle to your world with the Shimmer Wand by using it to decorate your Shimmer Star's silky fur with tons of sparkly shimmers, then shimmerize your own hair to match. Together We Shimmer!
-The Shimmer Wand stores 200+ shimmers in different shapes and colors neatly inside the star. Shimmerizing is simple: select a shimmer and place it on the star, use the Shimmer Wand to pick it up and press the button to turn a boring patch of fur or hair into something shimmerific!
-Shimmers work on all hair types, attach easily and comb right out - no glue or mess! Shimmers are also reusable, so you can change up your look at any time.
-Shimmer Stars also include fun wear & share fashion accessories: your pet's tutu becomes a scrunchie, the collar can be worn as a bracelet and the hair bow can be shared. A headband with matching ears completes your look!
-The set includes a Shimmer Stars pet, the Shimmer Wand tool, a headband with matching ears, three wear & share fashion accessories, a Glitter Comb and 200+ Shimmers. Choose from a unicorn, panda, cat or dog.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $19.99
Pets Alive Boppi, the Booty-Shakin Llama (Zuru)
-Shake it like nobody's watching! With three awesome songs to bop and sing to, Boppi the Booty Shakin'' Llama's bopping and head-spinning moves will have the whole family dancing and laughing for hours.
-Pets Alive also includes Fifi the Flossing Sloth, Magical Unicorn and Cute Scootin' Hamster WaterGirls.
- Age: 3-10
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon
Rizmo (Tomy)
-From the far reaches of the Universe, comes the first-ever "Evolving Toy" that listens, learns, remembers and grows.
-Rizmo has traveled to Earth in search of love, music, and dance.
-As kids interact, cuddle, sing and play with Rizmo they will be surprised to experience the evolution of Rizmo over time as it grows and evolves from adorable baby Rizmo to playful kid Rizmo and ultimately the fun, music-loving adult Rizmo.
-There are many games and ways to play with your Rizmo.
-You can also make music in "Music Maker" mode and even have Rizmo sing back the songs you sing in "Sing Back" mode!
-It might even remember songs from its baby stage!
-Which Rizmo will you get?
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Target
Furreal Cubby the Curious Bear (Hasbro)
-furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear Interactive Plush Toy is a dream companion for kids ages 4 and up - one who'll excitedly take part in all their adventures, and snuggle next to them at the end of day.
-Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back!), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time. And let's not forget snack time! Feed him his bottle or treat and he'll make eating sounds.
-He's a chatty little bear, too - he babbles back when he's spoken to. In nighttime mode, this cutie closes his eyes, makes sleepy sounds, and plays one of four 5-minute sequences of soft music. Sweet dreams, Cubby!
-With moving eyes, nose, and mouth, his face is delightfully expressive - a totally loveable cub! Includes pet, 3-in-1 accessory, and instructions.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $119.99
-Available: most major retailers
