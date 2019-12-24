Sam's Toy Box: Toys for every budget

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
UNDER $10
UNBOX ME GIRLS (JAY@PLAY)
-Now introducing the UnboxMe Girls! The UnboxMe Girls come with 1 ALL NEW exclusive
Boxy Girl, and each doll is 8 inches tall with articulated arms, legs, hips, wrists and heads.
-With 36 different dolls to collect, unbox a vast variety of shoes, hair, makeup and clothes with these exciting additions to the Boxy Girls line.
-Age: 6+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target
JIXELZ 700 AND 1,500-PIECE SET (FAT BRAIN TOYS)
-Classic puzzle fun becomes an adventure in pixelated creativity!
-This set comes with 700 vibrant, precision-cut micro jigsaw pieces. Follow the instructions to transform the tiny pixel puzzle pieces into vibrant designs.
-Build a cat and a dog with the Playful Pets set! Or why not get creative and invent your own designs or why not collect them all, combine them all, and build something HUGE?
-All Jixels hold together strong - no ironing needed! And they fit together easily without any frustration.
-Let your big ideas shine bright with Jixels!
-Age: 6+
-MSRP: $9.95
-Available: fatbraintoys.com, Amazon
UNDER $25
TINY TUKKINS PLAYHOUSE (BEVERLY HILLS TEDDY BEAR CO)
-The Tiny Tukkins Play House Playset includes a soft, plush animal family, play accessories, clothes for the family and more!
-Includes Dad, Mom and Baby plush characters.
-Removable clothes and a set of pajamas for both Mom and Dad and a removable diaper for Baby.
-Pull down bed and crib to tuck the family in.
-Soft blankets for Mom and Dad and Baby.
-Bottle and play accessories for baby.
-Wardrobe to hang clothes up.
Age: 4+
MSRP: $24.99
Available: Amazon, Walmart
Let it Fly (Maya Toys)
-Come on, don't be shy! This is the game where you splat the fly! This two-player game will have you dodging flies in no time.
-Pick whether you want to be the Attacking Player or the Blocking Player and take your position.
-The first player to get the WIN icon wins that round.
-Switch positions and repeat!
-The first player to win 3 rounds wins the game!
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Target
UNDER $50
Christmas Bakery with Cookie Cutters (Playmobil)
-Bake delicious treats at the Christmas Bakery with Cookie Cutters.
-Here, Santa and his helper elves prepare delicious holiday treats.
-Inside the bakery, you will find a bustling cookie workshop, complete with three different stations for each step of cookie making and baking tools like a rolling pin and cookie cutters.
-The large oven has lots of room for all the Christmas cookies!
-When baking is complete, send the goodies down the chute, where they can be easily gathered into the basket.
-With removable cookie cutters and PLAYMOBIL face stamp, you can make your own PLAYMOBIL cookies!
-Set includes Santa, two elves, cookie cutters, cookie stamp, ladder, mailbox, work table, baked goods, recipe book, baking ingredients, oven spatula, cat, and other accessories.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: www.playmobil.us
SPLURGE
LARGE HORSE STABLE WITH HOUSE AND STABLE (SCHLEICH)
-A tri-level playset packed with authentic details, which includes animal and human figures along with a wide array of accessories for hours of immersive horse-themed play.
-The newest addition to the Horse Club series of beautifully-detailed animal figures and playsets, this set includes moveable stairs and an adjustable hose for washing the horses, a secret door that leads to the loft, and more.
-Age: 5-12
-MSRP: $129.99
-Available: schleich-s.com, Amazon