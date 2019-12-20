Shopping

Sam's Toy Box: Toys to cut down on screen time

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Splash and Play Mermaid (Madame Alexander)


-Splash and Play Mermaid is designed for time in the tub!
-Doll is fully submersible and comes dressed in a mermaid swim set with a hooded towel 'tail.'
-Splash and Play Mermaid also comes with a bottle and fish toy.
- Age: 2+
-MSRP: $49.94
-Available: Amazon, Specialty

Red Light Green Light (Buffalo Games)


-Finally, a preschool board game parents will want to play!
-Put the pedal to the metal in this fast-paced, easy to learn twist on a schoolyard classic!
-In Red Light Green Light players draw cards and press their luck as they race to the finish!
-Take it for a spin!
-The racetrack is over 3 feet long!
- Design your ride! Personalize your car with stickers to make it your own
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target

Meltdown (Playmonster)


-Stack cubes on the platform (balancing on the goop!) without them falling off. Be careful!
-The putty causes gradual shifting and moving, so keep that in mind when placing your cubes!
-Rolling the die will tell you how many cubes to put on during your turn.
-Any that fall off on your turn now become yours. The first player to get all of their cubes piled on is the winner.
-Meltdown is a light strategy game that is different game every time you play!

-Age: 7+
-MSRP: $14.99-$17.99
-Available: Target, Amazon, Barnes & Noble

Hot Wheels R/C 1:10 Monster Truck Assortment, Bone Shaker or Bigfoot (New Bright)


-Decorated just like their high-flying, car-crushing, oversized inspiration with monster wheels that are ready for mega tough terrain!
-The R/Cs feature full function R/C, with "Try Me", sounds, shaking engine and working headlights.
-Kids can pick up the Bigfoot and Bone Shaker vehicles in the assortment and head to the arena for head-to-head battle.
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Target

Laser X Morph (NSI International)


-The Laser X Morph gaming station transforms into a blaster.
-Laser X Morph Blaster is the newest Laser X Blaster in the Laser X line.
-Each set comes with two gaming stations that -with a few pops, twists and turns - morph into Laser X blasters in just seconds!
-Fans can play 3 built-in games, using one of the units as a target and the other as a blaster - or use both blasters in a traditional game of Laser X.
-The blaster range is 300 feet - almost as long as a football field!
-There are 3 ways to play - BLASTER TO GAME TARGET: Test your speed and skill; BLASTER TO BLASTER - Super quick and easy to play. Just turn the blasters on and go! Players aim at the targets located on each other's blastes; BLASTER TO ARMBAND RECEIVER - The receivers pop out and are worn on the upper arm. That's where opponents aim!
-Like other Laser X sets, Morph lets you play one-on-one or in teams - or you can set your blaster to rogue, and it's every man for himself.
-In either mode - laser tag or target practice - Morph works with all other Laser X gear. So no matter which blaster a player has, he or she can turn it on and join the fun.
-All Laser X blasters work both in the dark and outside in bright sunlight.
-The kit comes with everything players need with the exception of batteries.
-Age: 6+
- MSRP: $59.99

-Available: Target

Fisher Price Bouncesational Bouncer (Bestway)


-The Bouncesational Bouncer is the everyday recreational bouncing destination that kids dream about.
-This inflatable bouncer features a built-in pump, a luxury for bouncers and a feature that saves parents' time.
- Plug the bouncer in and watch it inflate in just four minutes.
- Once inflated, watch your kids laugh and bounce off all that energy!
-This Bouncesational Bouncer also includes 50 multi-colored play balls.
-The mesh walls create a safety net for young bouncers by containing any possible, these walls also give parents visibility at all times.
-Additionally, a single, non-removable door allows kids to enter and exit quickly without tripping or falling - while helping to develop motor skills.
-The built-in pump also provides the benefit of auto deflation, so you can quickly pack up after parties or events.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $99.99
-Available: Walmart

Fisher Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel)


-This stationary, musical ride-on puppy plays songs, sounds and educational phrases as baby bounces up and down or spins 360 degrees.
-Improves gross motor skills as baby learns how to bounce, spin and balance on their own.
-Songs and phrases get baby moving, while teaching the alphabet, numbers, colors and more.
-Features a sturdy base, easy-grip handles, interactive buttons and multicolor lights.
-Age: 12 months+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond,
Target, Walmart

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
