Sam's Toy Box: Toys to cut down on screen time

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Splash and Play Mermaid (Madame Alexander)
-Splash and Play Mermaid is designed for time in the tub!
-Doll is fully submersible and comes dressed in a mermaid swim set with a hooded towel 'tail.'
-Splash and Play Mermaid also comes with a bottle and fish toy.
- Age: 2+
-MSRP: $49.94
-Available: Amazon, Specialty
Red Light Green Light (Buffalo Games)
-Finally, a preschool board game parents will want to play!
-Put the pedal to the metal in this fast-paced, easy to learn twist on a schoolyard classic!
-In Red Light Green Light players draw cards and press their luck as they race to the finish!
-Take it for a spin!
-The racetrack is over 3 feet long!
- Design your ride! Personalize your car with stickers to make it your own
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target
Meltdown (Playmonster)
-Stack cubes on the platform (balancing on the goop!) without them falling off. Be careful!
-The putty causes gradual shifting and moving, so keep that in mind when placing your cubes!
-Rolling the die will tell you how many cubes to put on during your turn.
-Any that fall off on your turn now become yours. The first player to get all of their cubes piled on is the winner.
-Meltdown is a light strategy game that is different game every time you play!
-Age: 7+
-MSRP: $14.99-$17.99
-Available: Target, Amazon, Barnes & Noble
Hot Wheels R/C 1:10 Monster Truck Assortment, Bone Shaker or Bigfoot (New Bright)
-Decorated just like their high-flying, car-crushing, oversized inspiration with monster wheels that are ready for mega tough terrain!
-The R/Cs feature full function R/C, with "Try Me", sounds, shaking engine and working headlights.
-Kids can pick up the Bigfoot and Bone Shaker vehicles in the assortment and head to the arena for head-to-head battle.
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Target
Laser X Morph (NSI International)
-The Laser X Morph gaming station transforms into a blaster.
-Laser X Morph Blaster is the newest Laser X Blaster in the Laser X line.
-Each set comes with two gaming stations that -with a few pops, twists and turns - morph into Laser X blasters in just seconds!
-Fans can play 3 built-in games, using one of the units as a target and the other as a blaster - or use both blasters in a traditional game of Laser X.
-The blaster range is 300 feet - almost as long as a football field!
-There are 3 ways to play - BLASTER TO GAME TARGET: Test your speed and skill; BLASTER TO BLASTER - Super quick and easy to play. Just turn the blasters on and go! Players aim at the targets located on each other's blastes; BLASTER TO ARMBAND RECEIVER - The receivers pop out and are worn on the upper arm. That's where opponents aim!
-Like other Laser X sets, Morph lets you play one-on-one or in teams - or you can set your blaster to rogue, and it's every man for himself.
-In either mode - laser tag or target practice - Morph works with all other Laser X gear. So no matter which blaster a player has, he or she can turn it on and join the fun.
-All Laser X blasters work both in the dark and outside in bright sunlight.
-The kit comes with everything players need with the exception of batteries.
-Age: 6+
- MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Target
Fisher Price Bouncesational Bouncer (Bestway)
-The Bouncesational Bouncer is the everyday recreational bouncing destination that kids dream about.
-This inflatable bouncer features a built-in pump, a luxury for bouncers and a feature that saves parents' time.
- Plug the bouncer in and watch it inflate in just four minutes.
- Once inflated, watch your kids laugh and bounce off all that energy!
-This Bouncesational Bouncer also includes 50 multi-colored play balls.
-The mesh walls create a safety net for young bouncers by containing any possible, these walls also give parents visibility at all times.
-Additionally, a single, non-removable door allows kids to enter and exit quickly without tripping or falling - while helping to develop motor skills.
-The built-in pump also provides the benefit of auto deflation, so you can quickly pack up after parties or events.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $99.99
-Available: Walmart
Fisher Price Bounce & Spin Puppy (Mattel)
-This stationary, musical ride-on puppy plays songs, sounds and educational phrases as baby bounces up and down or spins 360 degrees.
-Improves gross motor skills as baby learns how to bounce, spin and balance on their own.
-Songs and phrases get baby moving, while teaching the alphabet, numbers, colors and more.
-Features a sturdy base, easy-grip handles, interactive buttons and multicolor lights.
-Age: 12 months+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond,
Target, Walmart
