Shopping

Sam's Toy Box: Youtube-inspired toys

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys)


-Tic Tac Toy is the hottest kidfluencer to take over YouTube.
-Addy and Maya (and their parents Lucy and Jason) have entertained billions of young fans with their channel's engaging imaginative roleplay.
-Their authentic love for all things cute, all things silly, and all things surprises is reflected in their whimsical line of girls collectibles.
-Tic Tac Toy's XOXO Friends are packed with surprises!
-Follow the numbers marked on the boxes to unbox 8 different surprises hidden inside!
-Each XOXO Friends collectible comes with colorful wings and silly accessories that are swappable with all of the other XOXO Friends!
-Mix and match the wings and surprise accessories to create your favorite flying combinations!
-There are 12 unique Surprise Packs to collect in Series One.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $3.99 (XOXO Friends Surprise Box); $9.99 (XOXO Friends Surprise Pack); $19.99 (XOXO Surprise Hugs)
-Available: Target, Walmart

Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)


-Crack open the fun with the Ryan's World Super Surprise Safes.
-Each pack includes 5 surprise-filled safes and a sledgehammer.
- Kids can use the sledgehammer to smash each safe and reveal cool Ryan's World inspired surprises, such as a Ryan figure, tattoo stickers, Red Titan light up ring, slime, and more!
-There are more than 30 surprises to collect! Surprises will vary, but no two packages feature the same surprise assortment.
-The surprise and excitement of Ryan's World is never-ending with the new line of Ryan's World Toys.

-Bring home the Ryan's World Super Surprise Safes and the rest of Ryan's World Toys, inspired by Ryan ToysReview, and let your little fan bring their own creativity to life!
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Walmart

Fgteev Giant Mystery Teev (Bonkers)


-The FGTeeV Family brings ultimate fun to their fans with the Giant Mystery TeeV.
-The ultimate unboxing experience features a giant retro TV carrying case, collectible mystery figures based on animated characters from their YouTube channels, a large animated Gurkey Turkey plush, a surprise squishy, 6-inch articulated action figure, hanger plush, and vinyl stickers.
-All of the contents capture the crazy and creative energy of the FGTeeV videos.
-Based on the wildly popular FGTeeV & FV Family YouTube channels with over 17 billion views to date.
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $39.99-$49.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Baby Shark Song Puppets with tempo control (Wowwee)


-Your favorite Baby Shark is now available as an interactive song puppet!
-Move the mouth of your Baby Shark puppet to hear it "sing" the entire Baby Shark song, the global sensation with over 3.3 billion views!
-Change the speed of the Baby Shark song by moving the mouth faster or slower...it's singing fun for everyone!
-Collect all 3 characters: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark.

-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $19.99 each
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

3.5 inch Ryan's Racer PDQ (Jada Toys)


-Inspired by the hit YouTube channel, Ryan ToysReview , join Ryan and his cast of characters with these 3.5-inch die-cast vehicles with non-moveable figures inside.
- Each die cast vehicle features fully functional wheels to get Ryan and friends wherever they need to go.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $5.99
- Available: Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon

Surprise Toy Box (Imperial Toy)


-Who doesn't like surprises? The Surprise Toy Box has 8 surprises in each box to unbox and unwrap.
-Kids have more than 151 toys to collect.
-Each box has 8 individually wrapped surprises and comes in 2 styles.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $4.97
-Available: Walmart, Kroger/Fred Meyer, HEB

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholidayconsumertoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on way home from watching Bears game, suspect charged with DUI
NB Red Line trains halted as police respond to reports of stabbing at Fullerton station
'We have significant leads': Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Show More
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Mitchell Trubisky helps Bears beat Cowboys 31-24
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
More TOP STORIES News