Sam's Toy Box: Youtube-inspired toys

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Blip Toys)
-Tic Tac Toy is the hottest kidfluencer to take over YouTube.
-Addy and Maya (and their parents Lucy and Jason) have entertained billions of young fans with their channel's engaging imaginative roleplay.
-Their authentic love for all things cute, all things silly, and all things surprises is reflected in their whimsical line of girls collectibles.
-Tic Tac Toy's XOXO Friends are packed with surprises!
-Follow the numbers marked on the boxes to unbox 8 different surprises hidden inside!
-Each XOXO Friends collectible comes with colorful wings and silly accessories that are swappable with all of the other XOXO Friends!
-Mix and match the wings and surprise accessories to create your favorite flying combinations!
-There are 12 unique Surprise Packs to collect in Series One.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $3.99 (XOXO Friends Surprise Box); $9.99 (XOXO Friends Surprise Pack); $19.99 (XOXO Surprise Hugs)
-Available: Target, Walmart
Ryan's World Super Surprise Safe (Just Play)
-Crack open the fun with the Ryan's World Super Surprise Safes.
-Each pack includes 5 surprise-filled safes and a sledgehammer.
- Kids can use the sledgehammer to smash each safe and reveal cool Ryan's World inspired surprises, such as a Ryan figure, tattoo stickers, Red Titan light up ring, slime, and more!
-There are more than 30 surprises to collect! Surprises will vary, but no two packages feature the same surprise assortment.
-The surprise and excitement of Ryan's World is never-ending with the new line of Ryan's World Toys.
-Bring home the Ryan's World Super Surprise Safes and the rest of Ryan's World Toys, inspired by Ryan ToysReview, and let your little fan bring their own creativity to life!
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Walmart
Fgteev Giant Mystery Teev (Bonkers)
-The FGTeeV Family brings ultimate fun to their fans with the Giant Mystery TeeV.
-The ultimate unboxing experience features a giant retro TV carrying case, collectible mystery figures based on animated characters from their YouTube channels, a large animated Gurkey Turkey plush, a surprise squishy, 6-inch articulated action figure, hanger plush, and vinyl stickers.
-All of the contents capture the crazy and creative energy of the FGTeeV videos.
-Based on the wildly popular FGTeeV & FV Family YouTube channels with over 17 billion views to date.
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $39.99-$49.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Baby Shark Song Puppets with tempo control (Wowwee)
-Your favorite Baby Shark is now available as an interactive song puppet!
-Move the mouth of your Baby Shark puppet to hear it "sing" the entire Baby Shark song, the global sensation with over 3.3 billion views!
-Change the speed of the Baby Shark song by moving the mouth faster or slower...it's singing fun for everyone!
-Collect all 3 characters: Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $19.99 each
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
3.5 inch Ryan's Racer PDQ (Jada Toys)
-Inspired by the hit YouTube channel, Ryan ToysReview , join Ryan and his cast of characters with these 3.5-inch die-cast vehicles with non-moveable figures inside.
- Each die cast vehicle features fully functional wheels to get Ryan and friends wherever they need to go.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $5.99
- Available: Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon
Surprise Toy Box (Imperial Toy)
-Who doesn't like surprises? The Surprise Toy Box has 8 surprises in each box to unbox and unwrap.
-Kids have more than 151 toys to collect.
-Each box has 8 individually wrapped surprises and comes in 2 styles.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $4.97
-Available: Walmart, Kroger/Fred Meyer, HEB
