Shoppers picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve

A lot of people who looked at their Christmas lists and realized they forgot to get something are out picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve.Luckily, there are plenty of stores that are staying open to accommodate those last-minute shoppers.The Kohl's in Bucktown stayed open all night to accommodate shoppers still looking for Christmas gifts. Many shoppers planned to come and get things at the last-minute and others didn't plan on it and are happy that stores are open.More than 40 percent of holiday shoppers have finished their holiday gift shopping, but the biggest procrastinators will still be buying gifts through Christmas Eve, according to the annual consumer sentiment survey by the National Retail Federation."You have to work, you've got a family and kids and things like that, you shop when you can," said last-minute shopper Larry Flemmoy.Stores have big deals and some shoppers say they can wait until the last few hours before Christmas because many things are on sale.The mall has extra security and staff at the store as they continue to keep up with all the shoppers. The store closes Monday night at 6 p.m.- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.- All stores will close at 10 p.m.- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.- Open 24 hours through 6 p.m. MondayMost stores are expected to close by 6 p.m. Monday