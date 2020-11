AirPods Pro for $169 at Walmart

An Apple Watch for $119 at Walmart

An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k for $29.99 on Amazon

Here's a quick holiday deals tip.Whether you're targeting Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals this may be helpful when shopping.The website " BuyVia " aggregates deals from all over the place.Some of the hottest upcoming deals this year, according to their consumer experts, are:You can go to BuyVia.com for details on the timing of these deals along with other hot buys on speakers and smart TVs.There are also other sites which aggregate deals as well: