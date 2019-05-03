Shots fired at Chicago police officers on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, police said.Officers responded to a shotspotter call when they heard shots being fired in their direction in the 2800-block of North Linder Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. Police said the officers then observed a gray 2013 Honda Accord fleeing northbound in an alley.Police stopped the vehicle and three persons of interest are being questioned. No officers were injured, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.