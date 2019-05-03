Shots fired at Chicago police officers on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, police said.
Officers responded to a shotspotter call when they heard shots being fired in their direction in the 2800-block of North Linder Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. Police said the officers then observed a gray 2013 Honda Accord fleeing northbound in an alley.
Police stopped the vehicle and three persons of interest are being questioned. No officers were injured, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.
