Shots fired by Chicago police officer in Englewood, CPD says

BREAKING: Police involved shooting 57th & Aberdeen. No Officers injured. Suspect in custody at U of C Hospital. PIO in route to media staging 57th & Racine. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/S5l3wAwem1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hospitalized Sunday after a police-involved shooting in Englewood.Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m., saying no officers were injured.The shooting occurred at 57th Street and Aberdeen Street, he said.A suspect is in custody at University of Chicago Hospital, police said.CPD did not immediately provide any additional details about the shooting.