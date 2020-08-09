Shots fired by Chicago police officer in Englewood, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hospitalized Sunday after a police-involved shooting in Englewood.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m., saying no officers were injured.



The shooting occurred at 57th Street and Aberdeen Street, he said.

A suspect is in custody at University of Chicago Hospital, police said.

CPD did not immediately provide any additional details about the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
