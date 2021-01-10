Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office says six inmates have escaped from the Merced County Jail.

Authorities say just before midnight on Saturday they noticed the inmates were missing.

The initial investigation shows the inmates were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to slide down and escape.

The sheriff's office has formed a task force to find the inmates. Anyone who sees them is asked to not approach them.

The inmates who escaped from the jail are 20-year-old Jorge Barron, 19-year-old Gabriel Francis Coronado, 21-year-old Mannuel Allen Leon, 21-year-old Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 22-year-old Fabian Cruz Roman and Edgar Eduardo Ventura.

Investigators say all of the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyjailescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
IL Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
Rittenhouse did not violate bond by going to WI bar: police
Sanitation worker finds friend in boy, 3, on route
Gas truck slams into propane tank causing blasts
Show More
Man shot in Lincoln Park
IL reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
Extremist symbols, groups at Capitol Hill insurrection decoded
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
More TOP STORIES News