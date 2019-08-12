Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a skimming device was found at an ATM at a Target store in the Loop.An ATM technician found the skimmer while checking the machine at the Target in the 100-block of South State Street at about 9:09 p.m. Sunday.Chicago police are working to find out how long the skimmer had been stealing credit card information at this busy location. No one is in custody.Card skimming devices can be difficult to spot. They are typically installed on the outside of machines and look as if they belong there.High-quality devices are attached over the card slot and you put your card through it without even realizing.Here are some tips to avoid having your information stolen at the pump or ATM: