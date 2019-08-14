Skimming device found at North Center CVS ATM

Police said the skimming device was found at a CVS on Lincoln Avenue in the North Center neighborhood. A person was using the ATM Tuesday afternoon when they observed a mounted camera and a skimming device attached to the ATM
Both devices were taken by police and Area North detectives are investigating.
On Sunday, a skimming device was found on the ATM inside the Target store in the Loop. No one is in custody in either case.
RELATED: Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM
High-quality devices are attached over the card slot and you put your card through it without even realizing.
Here are some tips to avoid having your information stolen at the pump or ATM:
- Do a quick scan of the ATM or gas pump to see if there are any obvious signs that the machine has been tampered with.
- Be wary of non-bank ATMs
- Check the keypad
- Block your PIN
- Sign up for fraud alerts.