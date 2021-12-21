Skokie police respond to Erik's Bike Board Ski

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Skokie police respond to Erik's Bike Board Ski

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A heavy police presence has been reported outside a business in north suburban Skokie Tuesday morning.

Skokie police responded to Erik's Bike Board Ski in the 3800-block of Oakton Street. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as officers created a perimeter around the store.

Authorities have not said what prompted the police response. Chicago police said a canine unit is assisting Skokie police.

Streets in the area have been closed to traffic. CTA 97 Skokie buses gave been temporarily rerouted via Oakton, McCormick, Howard and Crawford due to a closure near Oakton and East Prairie.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

