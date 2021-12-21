Skokie police respond to Erik's Bike Board Ski

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A heavy police presence has been reported outside a business in north suburban Skokie Tuesday morning.Skokie police responded to Erik's Bike Board Ski in the 3800-block of Oakton Street. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as officers created a perimeter around the store.Authorities have not said what prompted the police response. Chicago police said a canine unit is assisting Skokie police.Streets in the area have been closed to traffic. CTA 97 Skokie buses gave been temporarily rerouted via Oakton, McCormick, Howard and Crawford due to a closure near Oakton and East Prairie.Further details on the incident were not immediately available.