Small plane crashes into Heidecke Lake in Grundy County, 2 rescued

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed into a lake in Grundy County, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.Emergency crews responded to the scene at Heidecke Lake, near Morris, Wednesday afternoon.Sources told ABC7 the pilot had been pulled out of the water and was conscious and alert. A passenger was also pulled from the water and is being taken to a local hospital.No information was immediately available on the extent of the victims' injuries.