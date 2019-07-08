Small plane crashes onto Reagan Memorial Tollway

A small plane crashed onto the Reagan Memorial Tollway on Monday afternoon.
Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the crash, which happened in the westbound lanes near Watson Road at about 4 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.
It was unclear whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.
Authorities also were unsure of what caused the plane to crash.
