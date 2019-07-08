Small plane crashes onto Reagan Memorial Tollway

A small plane crashed onto the Reagan Memorial Tollway on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the crash, which happened in the westbound lanes near Watson Road at about 4 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Authorities also were unsure of what caused the plane to crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plane crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
ICE privacy invasion allegations add to fears about planned raids
Search resumes for teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan
Show More
Iran says its volleyball team was delayed for hours at O'Hare Airport
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Woman says clinic implanted wrong embryos in IVF mix-up
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
More TOP STORIES News