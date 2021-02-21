snow plow

'Life's unfair realities': IN teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work

A teenager got a lesson in what his dad called "life's unfair realities" when a passing snow plow undid all his hard shoveling work, re-covering the path outside his driveway as it came by.

Chris Whalen, of Noblesville, said he asked his 13-year-old son Jack to clear the driveway entrance after some snow had piled up there from previous snow plows going through.

RELATED: New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower

"Neither one of us expecting the plows would go through again," he told Storyful. "When I heard the plow go through again, I immediately laughed internally, not initially realizing our Ring camera had caught the entire event."

The video shows a dejected Jack throw down his shovel in despair after the plow sets him back to square one.

RELATED: Car buried in snow? Here's what to know

"I let him know I felt his pain, but I still thought it was funny," Whalen said. "I was immediately humored by his unscripted reaction."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianafunny videoshovelingsnowsnow plowu.s. & worldwinter weather
SNOW PLOW
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Chicago garbage collection could be delayed as snow persists
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
Car buried in snow? Here's what to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Man sentenced for murdering wife, sister-in-law in Crystal Lake
Body found in South Shore garbage can: CPD
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
IL reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Dog rescued from icy Lake Michigan
Show More
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase late, not so frigid Saturday night
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
Man found shot to death early Saturday
More TOP STORIES News