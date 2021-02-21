'Life's unfair realities': IN teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work

A teenager got a lesson in what his dad called "life's unfair realities" when a passing snow plow undid all his hard shoveling work, re-covering the path outside his driveway as it came by.
Chris Whalen, of Noblesville, said he asked his 13-year-old son Jack to clear the driveway entrance after some snow had piled up there from previous snow plows going through.
"Neither one of us expecting the plows would go through again," he told Storyful. "When I heard the plow go through again, I immediately laughed internally, not initially realizing our Ring camera had caught the entire event."
The video shows a dejected Jack throw down his shovel in despair after the plow sets him back to square one.
"I let him know I felt his pain, but I still thought it was funny," Whalen said. "I was immediately humored by his unscripted reaction."
