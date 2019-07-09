Society

Children urge Burger King and McDonald's to stop giving plastic toys with kids' meals

Two kids are asking McDonald's and Burger King to stop including plastic toys in their kids' meals.

They say it's hurting the environment.

Their petition on Change.org has more than 330,000 signatures.

Ella and Caitlin say they started the petition after learning about how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean.

"We like to go to eat at Burger King and McDonald's, but children only play with the plastic toys they give us for a few minutes before they get thrown away and harm animals and pollute the sea," wrote Ella and Caitlin. "We want Burger King and McDonald's to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids' meals."
