Society

Peaceful protestors hold 24-hour rally, calling for justice in Jacob Blake shooting, healing for Kenosha

By
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 24-hour rally is underway in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday night.

Demonstrators are using the marathon rally to call for justice for Jacob Blake after he was shot last month by a Wisconsin police officer

Organizers said the purpose of this rally is also about the need for healing for the city of Kenosha.

RELATED: Jacob Blake Kenosha shooting leaves city recovering, rebuilding 1 month later
EMBED More News Videos

Some business owners lost everything, while others were able to salvage a handful of historical artifacts. Now they are left having to rebuild.



The group took over Civic Center Park and held a peaceful protest in the same spot where, just a month ago, violent outbursts took place.

RELATED: Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he thought Jacob Blake was kidnapping child after hearing mother's plea

Organizers said each hour of the rally will be marked by different speakers or entertainment.

In addition, the group is also continuing their calls for the officer who shot Blake to be indicted and fired, as well as for more transparency from city and state leaders investigating the shooting.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video


EMBED More News Videos

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.



Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it was in the "final stages" of the investigation. Once completed, the findings will go to an independent consultant who will review and help prosecutors make a decision on charges.

That consultant is former Madison police chief Noble Wray, who severed as a police reform specialist for the DOJ during the Obama administration.

As for Blake, his uncle said he is getting better but still has a long way to go, adding events like these have helped fuel his recovery.

The rally started around noon Sunday.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor decision energizes Kenosha activists demanding justice for Jacob Blake
EMBED More News Videos

At a rally and march in Kenosha Thursday, activists said instead of feeling discourage by the Breonna Taylor charging decision, they're more energized than ever to get justice for

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykenoshawisconsinpolice involved shootingpolice shootingjacob blakerally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store
2 historic Chicago staples become latest closures due to COVID-19
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
North America's largest outdoor adventure course is in Lemont
32 shot, 7 killed in weekend violence
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Show More
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
5-year-old girl's death ruled a homicide, stabbed by family member
Bears beat Falcons in week 3
Yom Kippur begins Sunday evening
More TOP STORIES News