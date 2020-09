Peaceful protestors hold 24-hour rally, calling for justice in Jacob Blake shooting, healing for Kenosha

EMBED >More News Videos Some business owners lost everything, while others were able to salvage a handful of historical artifacts. Now they are left having to rebuild.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 24-hour rally is underway in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday night.Demonstrators are using the marathon rally to call for justice for Jacob Blake after he was shot last month by a Wisconsin police officerOrganizers said the purpose of this rally is also about the need for healing for the city of Kenosha.The group took over Civic Center Park and held a peaceful protest in the same spot where, just a month ago, violent outbursts took place.Organizers said each hour of the rally will be marked by different speakers or entertainment.In addition, the group is also continuing their calls for the officer who shot Blake to be indicted and fired, as well as for more transparency from city and state leaders investigating the shooting.Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it was in the "final stages" of the investigation. Once completed, the findings will go to an independent consultant who will review and help prosecutors make a decision on charges.That consultant is former Madison police chief Noble Wray , who severed as a police reform specialist for the DOJ during the Obama administration.As for Blake, his uncle said he is getting better but still has a long way to go, adding events like these have helped fuel his recovery.The rally started around noon Sunday.