Society

4-year-old boy raises nearly $500 with lemonade stand to help fight brain cancer

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- A 4-year-old Harnett County boy started a lemonade stand to help raise money in honor of 5-year-old Ila Haskin.

Ila died last Thursday after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma -- an aggressive terminal brain cancer

"We're going to give it to science so no more kids get sick anymore," said Caiden Hampton.

Caiden and his mom, Amber, started a lemonade stand Thursday morning.

They sold lemonade for $1 a cup and ended up raising nearly $500.

RELATED: Fort Bragg community continues celebration of life after the passing of terminally ill child

Amber told ABC11 there's a lesson in this for her son.

"He is capable of anything he puts his mind to," she said. "I don't want anyone to tell him that doing something little won't make a difference."

Amber plans to submit the money to the childhood cancer foundation this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharnett countycancerfeel goodfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys West Roseland commercial building
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
The 60: Friday Festival food, fun
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Show More
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
City to honor Crossing Guard of the Year Friday
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News