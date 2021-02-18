40 Chicago monuments under review as city launches website seeking feedback

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city launched a website Wednesday that identified 40 monuments under review around the city.
In a press release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said the Chicago Monument Project is looking to residents for feedback and thoughts on what they represent.
The monuments include statues, plaques and works of art, including those of four former U.S. presidents: Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley.
The project was formed following the removal of Grant Park's Columbus statue following this past summer's protests. Residents have until April to weigh in.
"This project is a powerful opportunity for us to come together as a city to assess the many monuments and memorials across our neighborhoods and communities-to face our history and what and how we memorialize that history," Mayor Lightfoot said in a written statement. "Given the past year and in particular the past summer that made clear history isn't past, it is essential that residents are a part of this conversation This project is about more than a single statue or mural, it's about channeling our city's dynamic civic energy to permanently memorialize our shared values, history and heritage as Chicagoans in an open and democratic way."
You can see the monuments under review and submit feedback at chicagomonuments.org.
