ABC 7 Eyewitness News spotlights 3rd installment of Black-owned businesses with live, week-long series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's Number One station for news, will present the third installment of Black Owned, a series of LIVE interviews spotlighting Chicagoland's diverse Black-owned business community the week of September 21 on the station's 11 a.m.newscast. Anchor Terrell Brown will lead daily discussions with Black business owners representing businesses that include construction, fitness, gynecological services, vegan meals on the go and items to pamper your skin . Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich anchor ABC 7 Eyewitness News in the Morning and at 11 a.m.. Black Owned will be exclusively streamed live on abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The following is the list names/locations of businesses featured during the series, BLACK OWNED:


Monday, September 21

GMA Construction (Chicago)



- Black owned construction firm, working on projects like "Pullman National Monument," Old Cook County Hospital and University of Chicago.

Tuesday, September 22

Fitness Defined (Evanston)



- Finding ways to motivate/ exercise through a pandemic.

Wednesday, September 23


The Gynecology Institute

(South Loop & Hazel Crest)

- Dr Nicole Williams: Doctor helping women locally and in impoverished areas

Thursday, September 24

Moon Meals

(Chicago)

- Provides vegan meals on-the-go.

Friday, September 25

Luxurious Lathers (

Hinsdale/Orland Park)


- 27-year-old entrepreneur specializing in lotions, soaps and salts. Despite stores shutting down, saw big increase in online sales during pandemic/unrest
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

