ABC7 Turns 70: Look back at 7 decades of Chicago broadcast history

Take a look back at the last seven decades of Chicago broadcast history.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
September 17, 2018 is the 70th anniversary of ABC 7. Take a look back at the last seven decades of Chicago broadcast history:

September 17, 1948: WENR-TV/Ch. 7, an ABC owned station, signs on. The station's origins trace back to 1939, when W9XBK begins experimental broadcasts.

On October 13, 1943, W9XBK is renamed WBKB-TV and debuts on Ch. 4 as Chicago's first commercial TV station. During WWII, women ran the show.

In 1946, WBKB becomes the first station to televise Chicago Cubs baseball.

In 1953, WBKB merges with WENR. The WBKB call letters move to Ch. 7.

In 1968, Ch. 7's call letters change to WLS-TV. That same year, Eyewitness News is launched. A dynamic team of anchors and reporters propel ABC7 to No. 1.

In 1984, Oprah Winfrey is introduced as the new host of "AM Chicago"

The Oprah Winfrey show is nationally syndicated in 1986 and lasts for 25 seasons.
April 1989, ABC7 debuts morning news with anchor Alan Krashesky, meteorologist Jerry Taft and Roz Varon on traffic.

April 10, 2006 ABC7 debuts the new State Street Studio.

January 6, 2007 ABC7 becomes the first station to broadcast all of its local news and programming in HD.

May 26, 2011 Windy City Live premieres with hosts Ryan Chiaverini and Val Warner.

August 21, 2017 ABC7 Chicago becomes the first Chicago TV station with more than 2 million Facebook followers.
