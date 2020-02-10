Chicago alderman demands US Postal Service hire more Spanish-speaking workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is demanding the United States Postal Service hire more Spanish-speaking workers.A women named Evelyn Gonzalez claimed in a Facebook post that she watched as a postal worker told customers she could not speak Spanish and disrespected an elderly customer who didn't speak English very well at the Cesar Chavez Post Office in Pilsen.Gonzalez claims she stuck around to help the customer in line, but got no help from any of the workers. Instead, she said they threatened to kick her out and ban her from the location.Gonzalez said this speaks to a larger problem of not providing Spanish-speaking workers at a post office in a mainly Hispanic community.After doing some digging, 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said several residents reported similar treatment. Now, he is calling on the U.S. Postal Service to make changes he says are necessary for the community."The post office in a city like Chicago, a welcoming city, we need to make sure we have the proper services, bilingual staff and that materials are translated in all languages to guarantee good service for all residents," Ald. Sigcho-Lopez said.Alderman Lopez filed a formal complaint which opened an investigation with the post office and he reached out to other Latino leaders, including Representative Jesus Garcia, for help addressing these allegations. They plan to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at the post office location in Pilsen.In a statement about the incident, the U.S. Postal Service said they apologize to the customers who had a bad customer experience, and they claim the incident is being fully investigated.