Society

Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments

Amazon is pulling some Christmas ornaments from its website because the items had images of the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

The products included tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse pad - all displaying scenes where mass killings happened in World War II.

Poland's Auschwitz Memorial tweeted about the merchandise, calling for Amazon to remove the items from its website.

Amazon did remove the products that were offered by third-party sellers.

In a statement, Amazon said, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account."

The Auschwitz Memorial is now pushing other retailers to get rid of the products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyamazonnazisholocaustchristmasshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Rev. Jesse Jackson to post bail for man body-slammed by Chicago officer
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Michigan crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales
Trump renews tariff threats on Brazil, Argentina
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
Travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move NE
I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash in South Holland
More TOP STORIES News