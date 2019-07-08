Society

Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say

BELLE ROSE, La. -- A 36-year-old man inspired by video of a teen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream has been arrested for the same crime, according to police in Louisiana.

Lenise Martin III was arrested Saturday after deputies in Assumption Parish received a tip from a local grocery store.

Someone recorded Martin opening a carton of Blue Bell, licking it, poking it with his finger and putting it back on the shelf.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN Martin was seeking his 15 minutes of fame.

In fact, Martin showed detectives receipts suggesting he actually bought the contaminated ice cream after the video stopped recording.

Cavalier said that doesn't absolve Martin of his crime. He was still arrested on charges of criminal mischief as well as posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

"He puts it on Facebook to gain this notoriety and at the end of the day, it gives other people ideas that are not the best interest of public health," Cavalier said.

