Anti-Trump protesters briefly shut down southbound Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of anti-Trump protesters partially shut down Lake Shore Drive for a brief period of time during rush hour Thursday afternoon.The protesters fanned out across the southbound lanes of the drive at ear Monroe. A group of Chicago police officers on bicycles were with them.They blocked traffic in the southbound lanes for about 15 minutes before moving out of the crosswalk and allowing traffic to flow again.The demonstrators are protesting Trump's immigration policies. Their signs say they stand with immigrants and the victims of the El Paso mass shooting. They continued their demonstration along Lake Shore Drive after clearing out of the roadway.Drivers should expect delays.