Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees involved in alleged racist incident at Naperville restaurant

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Buffalo Wild Wings is firing the employees involved in an incident at their Naperville restaurant after a group claims they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.A company spokesperson said Sunday that they've conducted an internal investigation into the incident and "have terminated the employees involved."A group of mostly African-American people were celebrating a birthday party at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville when they allege they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.Justin Vahl said he was at a Naperville restaurant last month with children and adults when a host asked him about his ethnicity. Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn't want to sit near black people.Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, said he's multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.A Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman said the company "values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."The DuPage County NAACP said it'll look into the matter.