Society

California resident transforms his front lawn into Star Wars wonderland

CONCORD, Calif. -- Three years ago, Eric Hakes's daughter asked him if he'd put some lights up for Christmas, but she never expected him to transform his front lawn into the ice planet, Hoth, from the Empire Strikes Back.

Hakes admits he doesn't do things on a small scale; "I went from zero to a thousand."

Visitors can marvel at a legion of LED Stormtroopers casting a soft, white glow over his front yard. A light-up Darth Vader and Boba Fett are present as well, but the show stopper is a 16 and a half foot tall 'AT-AT' walker rising well above Hake's roofline.

"It's my greatest feet" Hakes muses, "and he's as tough as the ones in the movie."

Neighbor Sharon Morgan felt like she was "walking into Star Wars". "It's like the Empire Strikes Back all over again."

Hakes is thrilled to be spreading holiday cheer to his community. And his greatest reward is hearing "Oh my gosh! What is that?" coming from crowds of amazed visitors.

As for the future of his Christmas decorations, he's already thinking about next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordholiday lightsholidaychristmasstar warslocalish
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple wins car to help care for sons with rare neurological disease
Aurora family violently robbed in Mexico
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Kids of slain Englewood anti-violence activist moms showered with Christmas gifts
Man dies in South Side crash after fleeing officers, beating woman: police
2 hospitalized after roll-over crash on Lake Shore Drive
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Show More
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Hundreds of veterans honored at holiday dinner on Christmas Eve
Tips to keep smart devices safe during holiday travel
Bocce courts in Highwood attract the world's best for women's championship
Christmas Eve shoppers enjoy unseasonably mild weather
More TOP STORIES News