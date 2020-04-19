Coronavirus Chicago: Car parades keep community connected while practicing social distancing amid pandemic

Car parades are a new trend that is inspiring people to stay connected while practicing social distancing.
A south suburban man celebrated 101 years on this earth with the help of his family and friends Sunday.
Mario Monocchio is a World War II Army Veteran who lives with his daughter in Tinley Park.
His loved ones put together a "party" with help from local fire departments, motorcyclists and even a Merry Mixer cement truck from Ozinga.
Meanwhile, another drive-by parade was on its way to honor Tom Salzburg.
Salzburg is a popular musician battling Bulbar ALS.
The drummer's resume includes gigs with No Mercy, Tattoo and the Real McCaws.
There was a benefit planned at Bourbon Street which was, of course, cancelled due to COVID-19.
Some Wheaton teachers showed their students how much they miss them with their own car parade on Sunday.
Teachers from St. Michael's Elementary School decorated their cars with balloons and signs, and drove through five neighborhoods waving to their students.
The teachers decided to have a parade since Governor JB Pritzker announced earlier this week that kids will be doing remote learning for the rest of the school year.
RELATED: Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of school year; state sees highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases
Knowing how tough it is on the front lines, Chicago firefighters also wanted to show support and appreciation for other essential works. They made a stop at Weiss Memorial Hospital this weekend to say thanks to the staff.
They also dropped off some coffee and pastries as a bonus treat.
