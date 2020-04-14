Chicago-native, international photographer Ernest Collins dies at 67

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends and celebrities are remembering international fashion photographer and Chicago native Ernest Collins, who passed away Sunday night.He was 67.According to the Sun-Times, Collins' family said he died of heart failure.A family member found Collins in his apartment on the Near West Side after they went to check on him, the report said.Collins is known for his photography work with athletes and celebrities like Michael Jordan, Oprah and Tyra Banks.The 67 year-old was also a renowned hair and makeup artist, who toured with R&B group, The Pointer Sisters.