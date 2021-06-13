nonprofit

Chicago area nonprofit organization works to create first aid station in Uganda

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago area nonprofit works to create first aid station in Uganda

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago area nonprofit is working to improve lives around the world.

The Angel Projects of America has several different initiatives.

One of the newest projects is called The Saving Grace Project. It focuses on helping people in the Rubuguri village in Uganda as well as nearby villages.

The Angel Projects of America will be building a first aid station this summer. A registered nurse will be joining the team to teach first aid techniques.

There are several ways for you to get involved. You can drop off first aid kits at the American Legion Hall in Forest Park through June 26. You can also buy medical supplies from the organizations online wish list or donate.

Another way to help is to buy Somrus Cream Liqueur. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the project.
