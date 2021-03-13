Chicago River dyeing 2021: Green makes appearance for toned down St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's no surprise St. Patrick's Day 2021 will again be toned down in Chicago amid the COVID pandemic, but the mayor's office announced early Saturday that one thing will be the same -- a green river.

The traditional river dyeing event has been canceled as part of a series of measures put in place to ensure safe celebrations during the pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

But the city still partnered with the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 to honor the long-standing tradition by dyeing the Chicago River green.

In order to minimize crowds and avoid congregating, the city opted not to publicize this ahead of time, and the dyeing took place earlier than the traditional Saturday morning event.

The Riverwalk will be closed on Saturday, and Chicagoans looking to see the river during the day are urged to "keep it moving" and celebrate safely and responsibly.

Chicago officials have warned residents to be cautious this weekend.

"Green beer does not protect you from COVID," Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's top doctor, said Thursday.

For the second straight year the city's St. Patrick's parade won't step off, and liquor control regulators said they've put bars and party buses on notice.

"We've communicated with all of them. They should know the guidelines so if we pop in and you're having a party with a DJ and everybody's dancing, no masks, (the) party is going to be terminated pretty quickly," said Rosa Escareno, commissioner for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

After enduring a year of almost no business, many bar managers are perfectly willing to play by the rules and celebrate within the lines.
