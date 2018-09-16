CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

Florence Wisniewski, 4, of Chicago, wanted to help Florence victims after hearing her name several times over the last few days.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 4-year-old Chicago girl named Florence is trying to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Rain and wind from Florence, which has weaken to a tropical depression, wreak havoc in North and South Carolinas, has left thousands flooded and in need of help.

But in the Jefferson Park, young Florence Wisniewski - also known as Flo - has been hearing her name over and over in the past few days.

Now, she is a force of her own.

"I think people want to help and they just needed a little push and Flo was that push," said her mother, Tricia Wisniewski. "She didn't know exactly what was happening so we started showing her videos and reading her articles and telling her just what was happening and showing her houses underwater and um she wanted to help."

Flo's parents put out a donation box on their front porch and Flo's preschool to collecting non-perishable items, such as food, diapers, and toiletries, for victims of the destructive storm.

"Because I think it's right to do; to help people," young Florence said.

Then, Flo's mom shared a photo on Facebook last Friday calling for donations. The post has been shared thousands of times.

Now, the family has collected hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

"People are coming up to me at the store or at a fest and telling me about it and it's been great. Speaks volumes of the neighborhood," Tricia Wisniewski said.

Anyone interested in donating can bring items to Gladstone Park Field on Monday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family will be taking donations up until Friday, which is Florence's birthday.
