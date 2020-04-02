coronavirus chicago

Chicago weather warms, but residents must stay inside during COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Lightfoot says

Chicago police have broken up more than 800 groups in last week
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Highs in the 50s Thursday and a bit of sun signal what's to come, as the weather begins to warm up in the Chicago area, while the COVID-19 crisis continues.

"It's gonna be hard because, you know Chicagoans, we look forward to warmer weather," resident Dionne Jones said.

Last week when the weather was nice, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was forced to shut down the lakefront, the 606 trail, local parks and more to keep them from getting too crowded, but this time some believe it will be different.

"I do think people are gonna be smarter. I at least hope so," Tim Ly said. "I think everyone has been watching the news. They're aware of the circumstances that are at-hand, so I do think people will be more conscious about being around people."

Police will be watching, keeping a close eye on anyone gathering in groups. In the last week, officers have broken up more than 860 groups, issuing seven citations and making one arrest.

"I think people do what they wanna do, so it's just the chance people are taking," Brooke Denzek said.

Many who ventured out Thursday morning said they're excited for the spring-like weather, but their routines have changed.

"My runs are definitely shorter. I just try to get out of the house before I start logging on and working for the day, but yeah my runs used to be probably an hour, an hour and a half and now it's 30 to 45 minutes," Jordan Parisi said.

Lightfoot continues to reiterate residents must stay home to save lives.
