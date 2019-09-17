Society

Spend the night at first plant pop-up Chicago hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spend the night surrounded by lush tropical greens in the comfort of a downtown Chicago hotel room.

The Garfield Park Conservatory and The Kimpton Gray in the Loop are teaming up to create the first plant pop-up hotel, bookable exclusively on Orbitz.com during National Indoor Plant Week September 16-20.

The rooms are available October 18-20 and are modeled after popular collections and gardens at the Garfield Park Conservatory like the Fern Room, Palm House and Sugar from the Sun.

Conservatory staff members at the helped design the rooms and choose which plant species are best suited for each room type based on seasonality, availability, room conditions and aesthetics.

Each room includes didactics and labels identifying plant species, popular books on plant care and art modeled after installations at the Conservatory.

The rooms also feature green-themed amenities likes aloe face masks and green juice, and daily care instructions for the plants.

Scientific evidence shows living with houseplant can be good for your health.

"Plants clean the air, create oxygen, decrease blood pressure and help reduce stress," said Jennifer Van Valkenberg, president and CEO of Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance.

According to Orbitz conducted research, 61% of millennials reported that plants boost their overall mood and help them feel healthier.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed also said they would spend $50 to $100 more for a plant-filled room on their next trip.

Nightly rates vary by room type and theme and range from $368/night to $563/night for a king deluxe room. For more information click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopeast garfield parkhealthgreenhotelnationalsleep
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Cancer survivor swims English Channel 4 times without stopping
Spend the night at first plant pop-up Chicago hotel from Orbitz
Show More
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a story
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Husband accused of killing his wife and 4 children: Officials
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
More TOP STORIES News