CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spend the night surrounded by lush tropical greens in the comfort of a downtown Chicago hotel room.
The Garfield Park Conservatory and The Kimpton Gray in the Loop are teaming up to create the first plant pop-up hotel, bookable exclusively on Orbitz.com during National Indoor Plant Week September 16-20.
The rooms are available October 18-20 and are modeled after popular collections and gardens at the Garfield Park Conservatory like the Fern Room, Palm House and Sugar from the Sun.
Conservatory staff members at the helped design the rooms and choose which plant species are best suited for each room type based on seasonality, availability, room conditions and aesthetics.
Each room includes didactics and labels identifying plant species, popular books on plant care and art modeled after installations at the Conservatory.
The rooms also feature green-themed amenities likes aloe face masks and green juice, and daily care instructions for the plants.
Scientific evidence shows living with houseplant can be good for your health.
"Plants clean the air, create oxygen, decrease blood pressure and help reduce stress," said Jennifer Van Valkenberg, president and CEO of Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance.
According to Orbitz conducted research, 61% of millennials reported that plants boost their overall mood and help them feel healthier.
Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed also said they would spend $50 to $100 more for a plant-filled room on their next trip.
Nightly rates vary by room type and theme and range from $368/night to $563/night for a king deluxe room. For more information click here.
Spend the night at first plant pop-up Chicago hotel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News