SOCIETY

Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

EMBED </>More Videos

Some towns ban teen trick-or-treating. Watch the report from Action News at 430 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

Let's start with a big question: How old is too old to trick or treat?

Well, some cities not only suggest an age, they will send kids over the "legal" limit to jail for dressing up and going door-to-door looking for candy.

Let's start in Chesapeake, Virginia where anyone over the age of 13 who is caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to 6 months, and fined!

In Newport, Virginia, kids can trick or treat until 7th grade or until they turn 12. After that it's a misdemeanor.

Several North Carolina cities have similar legal restrictions for 12- or 13-year-olds, as well as 9 p.m. curfews for all.

And in parts of South Jersey the curfew is 7 p.m., with kids in Upper Deerfield Township also being told 12 is the official cutoff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweenbig talkerstrick or treatlawschildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign
Program gives students lessons in Latino culture, theater
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Former U of C professor wins Nobel Prize in economics
More Society
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Rauner blames illegal immigrants for Chicago crime in contentious debate with Pritzker
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Alligator found in Lake Michigan recovering at wildlife center
Open House Chicago offers access to 250 buildings this weekend
Show More
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Instagram cracks down on cyberbullying
Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell ID'd
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
More News