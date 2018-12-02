SOCIETY

Christmas light fright: holiday display causes panic in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

The film "Christmas Vacation" is considered a holiday classic by some, and one man in Texas has taken that to a new extreme.

He has recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

Chris Heerlein wanted to win a neighborhood holiday display contest.

Instead, he caused panic only a day after putting his display up.

A passerby is seen on home surveillance video rushing in to try and help a dummy, believing it was a real person. He called 911.

The family has posted a sign telling people it's not real.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmasholidaymovieTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
More Society
Top Stories
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Northwestern falls to Ohio State, 45-24, in Big Ten football championship game
Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog
Chicago Police: 2018 seeing overall decrease in shootings, murders
Show More
George H.W. Bush remembered in Chicago
'Santa for a Day' in Chicago
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy
More News