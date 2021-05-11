property taxes

Cook Co. Treasurer Maria Pappas, ABC7 team up for 2nd 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' phone bank

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- SEE ALSO | Our Chicago Town Hall: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners

Property owners can also visit CookCountyTreasurer.com to obtain the same information available by phone and apply online for property tax refunds and missing exemptions.

  • Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview";

  • Enter your address and you will see a photo of your property;

  • Select "View Your Property Tax Information";

  • Scroll down to see if you are eligible for: $76 million in available overpayments, or $46 million in missing tax exemptions;

  • Check if your property is on the Tax Sale list of delinquent taxes.

    • A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:

    Search $76 million in available property tax refunds
    Check if you are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptions
    Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes



