2 Chicagoans want residents to join Bon Jovi sing-along amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 outbreak in the Chicago area has inspired creative ways to spread positivity.

Videos of Italians singing together from their balconies during their COVID-19 "lockdown" are inspiring similar efforts in the Chicago area.

Two Chicagoans have organized a city-wide window sing-along for Saturday night, and thousands plan to take part. Organizers are asking people to play Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" at exactly 7 p.m. and belt out the lyrics.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker issues 'stay-at-home' order as COVID-19 cases rise to 585, with 5 deaths

Others stuck Post-it notes spelling out the words "Stay Strong" to the window of a high-rise in Downtown Chicago.

Residents are finding creative ways to stay positive.

A health and wellness teacher on Chicago's West Side is using social media to get his students to exercise at home. Jaylon Joyner teaches at Christ the King Jesuit College Prep.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Chicago area has inspired some residents to spread positivity in creative ways.



Many of his students accepted the challenge and did the workout side-by side along with him on TikTok.
