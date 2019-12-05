marijuana

Chicago Police Department releases marijuana facts video on where you can, can't smoke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois starting January 1, but that doesn't mean you can spark up anywhere.

Some cities have voted to ban the sale and use of recreational marijuana for their residents.

RELATED: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Chicago, however Mayor Lightfoot approved an ordinance to prohibit the sale and use of marijuana downtown.

A few weeks ago the city also announced a public service campaign called Cannabis Facts Chicago, for those who plan to use recreational marijuana.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The Chicago Police Department has released a new social video detailing the places where it will still be illegal to consume marijuana around the city.

RELATED: Kenosha sheriff reminds residents marijuana will still be illegal in Wisconsin in 2020

In the video, CPD said it will be still be illegal to consume cannabis at the following: motor vehicles, CTA property including buses and trains, school grounds, restaurants and bars, or any "public place".

Officers described a public place as "any place where a person can reasonably be expected to be observed by others such as streets, sidewalks, parks and playground and front porches".

You can see the full video released by CPD on their Facebook page.

The city will hold two more public information sessions on recreational marijuana this week. The first one will be held Thursday, at Malcom X College at 6:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagocook countymarijuanacommunitychicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
Men who smoke pot regularly increase risk of testicular cancer
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 7 in Chicago
Willie Nelson says he has stopped smoking because it almost killed him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers ID'd after 1 dead, 1 hurt in Orland Park hit-and-run
1 shot, injured by police during 'armed encounter' in East Garfield park
Plant-based diets: Healthy or just a fad?
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
Pelosi to make public statement on impeachment inquiry status
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, partly sunny Thursday
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M
Show More
Anti-robocall bill passes House of Representatives
Man fatally stabs relative in Park City trailer within day of being released from jail: prosecutors
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
Instagram will now ask new users to provide their age
More TOP STORIES News