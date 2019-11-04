Society

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson says he's 'toying' with retirement

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson acknowledged Monday that he is considering retirement.

The city's top cop didn't confirm that he's planning to step down, but did say "You know I've been toying with it for sometime," during budget hearings on Monday afternoon.



He added that he really started thinking about it after his trip to see the Bears play in London.

In October, Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car near his home after having a medical episode. The episode was said to be caused by missing his high blood pressure medication.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot says CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode

He suggested he was not worried about that and that the outcome of that investigation was not driving his decision.
